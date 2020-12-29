Analysts Set Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) PT at $7.25

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

ROYMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of ROYMY opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.64. Royal Mail has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $9.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: UK Parcels, International, and Letters (UKPIL), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Group. The UKPIL segment comprises of its core UK and international parcels and letters delivery businesses under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

