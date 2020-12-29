Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) (LON:PHTM) Shares Gap Down to $52.00

Shares of Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) (LON:PHTM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.00, but opened at $50.40. Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) shares last traded at $52.80, with a volume of 179,206 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of £199.59 million and a P/E ratio of 173.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 54.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) news, insider Stephane Gibon bought 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £80,000 ($104,520.51). Also, insider Serge Crasnianski bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £2,550,000 ($3,331,591.32). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,200,000 shares of company stock valued at $265,000,000.

Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) Company Profile (LON:PHTM)

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

