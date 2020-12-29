Camellia Plc (CAM.L) (LON:CAM) Shares Gap Down to $7,250.00

Camellia Plc (CAM.L) (LON:CAM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7,250.00, but opened at $7,000.00. Camellia Plc (CAM.L) shares last traded at $7,000.00, with a volume of 95 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,901.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,163.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of £193.34 million and a P/E ratio of -35.13.

Camellia Plc (CAM.L) (LON:CAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (456.20) (($5.96)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camellia Plc will post 64799.9977119 EPS for the current year.

In other Camellia Plc (CAM.L) news, insider Susan Ann Walker acquired 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,874 ($89.81) per share, for a total transaction of £8,248.80 ($10,777.11).

About Camellia Plc (CAM.L) (LON:CAM)

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as beef cattle grazing activities.

