Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) Shares Gap Down to $2,390.00

Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2,390.00, but opened at $2,287.00. Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) shares last traded at $2,428.00, with a volume of 262,468 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,650 ($34.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,346.25 ($30.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of £8.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,265.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,073.06.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 178 shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,280 ($29.79) per share, with a total value of £4,058.40 ($5,302.33). Insiders have bought 566 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,225 over the last ninety days.

Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) Company Profile (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

