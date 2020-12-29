All Active Asset Capital Limited (AAA.L) (LON:AAA) Shares Gap Down to $16.30

All Active Asset Capital Limited (AAA.L) (LON:AAA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.30, but opened at $15.65. All Active Asset Capital Limited (AAA.L) shares last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 2,107,251 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £126.72 million and a P/E ratio of -81.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.51.

All Active Asset Capital Limited (AAA.L) Company Profile (LON:AAA)

All Asia Asset Capital Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. It typically invests in but not limited to agriculture, forestry and plantation, mining, natural resources, property and technology sectors. The firm seeks to invest in companies with at least majority of the operations in the Asia Pacific region with focus on Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Burma.

