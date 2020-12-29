Repare Therapeutics’ (RPTX) Top Pick Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating restated by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RPTX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Repare Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

RPTX opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 8,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $315,788.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,622.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,117.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

