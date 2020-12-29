Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Morningstar has increased its dividend by 27.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $224.34 on Tuesday. Morningstar has a 52-week low of $102.59 and a 52-week high of $225.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.96.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter.

In other Morningstar news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 1,382 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.72, for a total transaction of $262,193.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,860.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 1,158 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.33, for a total value of $234,298.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,192.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,680 shares of company stock valued at $60,096,967 over the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

