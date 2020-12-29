Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

NASDAQ CSSEP opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $26.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

