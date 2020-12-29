Everus (EVR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $158.00

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 60.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Everus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $13.77, $18.94 and $24.68. Everus has a total market cap of $16.56 million and $158.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everus has traded up 55.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00043972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.88 or 0.00291347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00029890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.40 or 0.02137699 BTC.

About Everus

Everus (EVR) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,776,853 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everus is everus.org . Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org

Buying and Selling Everus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

