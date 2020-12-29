Ether-1 Price Reaches $0.0123 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Ether-1 has a market cap of $679,994.46 and approximately $82,597.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ether-1 has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Ether-1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 55,167,052 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

