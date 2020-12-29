TEMCO Price Tops $0.0014 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One TEMCO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest and CoinBene. TEMCO has a market cap of $4.57 million and $416,277.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TEMCO has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TEMCO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00024253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00141271 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00196369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.00604057 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00326653 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00017974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00055503 BTC.

TEMCO Token Profile

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,266,853,928 tokens. The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TEMCO

TEMCO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TEMCOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TEMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEMCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.