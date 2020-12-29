Brokerages Set Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL) PT at GBX 3

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3 ($0.04).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3 ($0.04) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

LON:PDL opened at GBX 1.72 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,541.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.73. Petra Diamonds Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 11.78 ($0.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

