Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives $13.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,067,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth $22,150,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,083,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53,674 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth $15,150,000. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

