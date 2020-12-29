Analysts Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Acushnet reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.04 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $41.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.97.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

