Agriterra Limited (AGTA.L) (LON:AGTA) Shares Gap Down to $6.00

Shares of Agriterra Limited (AGTA.L) (LON:AGTA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $4.53. Agriterra Limited (AGTA.L) shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 22,230 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £962,199.18 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.63.

About Agriterra Limited (AGTA.L) (LON:AGTA)

Agriterra Limited invests in, develops, and operates agricultural projects in Africa. The company operates in two divisions, Grain and Beef. It produces and exports beef; and processes and sells maize flour under the DECA brand. The company also operates an abattoir at Chimoio and various retail units across Mozambique.

