(PCTN.L) (LON:PCTN) Shares Gap Up to $73.00

(PCTN.L) (LON:PCTN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.00, but opened at $76.60. (PCTN.L) shares last traded at $77.50, with a volume of 430,377 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 74.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.79. The firm has a market cap of £424.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from (PCTN.L)’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. (PCTN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

In other (PCTN.L) news, insider Richard Jones bought 13,424 shares of (PCTN.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £9,799.52 ($12,803.14).

About (PCTN.L) (LON:PCTN)

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

