Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) (LON:CHAR) Shares Gap Up to $8.39

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) (LON:CHAR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.39, but opened at $9.38. Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 940,042 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £32.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.46.

About Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

