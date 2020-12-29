Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Franklin have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missing in one. Prudent cost-control measures and strategic moves might lend some support to the bottom line. The company’s relatively strong distribution platform gives it a better chance to extract the most from its businesses. Further, given strong liquidity profile, the company is less exposed to credit risk in case of economic downturn. Nevertheless, due to unfavorable global economic conditions, its profitability might be affected. Also, a decline in investment-management fees will likely impede AUM growth. Notably, Franklin completed Legg Mason acquisition which is likely to be accretive to earnings in fiscal 2021.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.58. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $27.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,773,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,792,000 after buying an additional 195,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,888,000 after purchasing an additional 231,223 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.4% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,689,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $77,366,000 after purchasing an additional 156,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,972,739 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 103,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,728,840 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,104,000 after purchasing an additional 863,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

