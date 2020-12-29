Australian Unity Office Fund (AOF.AX) (ASX:AOF) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

Australian Unity Office Fund (AOF.AX) (ASX:AOF) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61.

AOF is an ASX-listed REIT that wholly owns a diversified portfolio of nine office properties located across Australian metropolitan and CBD markets in Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra.

