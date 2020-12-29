Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of CSQ opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $16.07.

In other Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund news, VP John S. Koudounis bought 15,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $249,955.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,053. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

