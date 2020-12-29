BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
BLW stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $16.71.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.