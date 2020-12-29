Tekla Life Sciences Investors Announces — Dividend of $1.60 (NYSE:HQL)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

HQL opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $20.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10.

In other Tekla Life Sciences Investors news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 6,175 shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $108,186.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 131,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,766.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $105,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,482.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

