Sentivate (SNTVT) Market Capitalization Hits $6.44 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Sentivate token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. Sentivate has a market cap of $6.44 million and $106,323.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00043851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.93 or 0.00291164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00029966 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.12 or 0.02130081 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,428,244,538 tokens. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

