Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.

KRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

KRG stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $239,498.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 502.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

