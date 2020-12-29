Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$73.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBA. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from C$44.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of TSE:RBA opened at C$91.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.00 billion and a PE ratio of 58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$88.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$75.66. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of C$37.76 and a 12 month high of C$101.93.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$441.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$397.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

