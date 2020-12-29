Aventus Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. Aventus has a market capitalization of $714,106.40 and $49,770.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aventus has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar. One Aventus token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aventus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00043914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.49 or 0.00290019 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00030066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $568.48 or 0.02127679 BTC.

Aventus Token Profile

Aventus is a token. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AVTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.