TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0688 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

NYSE TSI opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $6.01.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

