TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0688 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
NYSE TSI opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $6.01.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
