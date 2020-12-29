Zel Trading 12.7% Lower This Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Zel has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $804,429.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zel has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.31 or 0.00248166 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00031037 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00040764 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000766 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 119,151,375 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

