Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.24 Million

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded up 60.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. Blue Whale EXchange has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $435,780.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded up 43.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Blue Whale EXchange token can now be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CPDAX and Coinsuper.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00024250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00142055 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00197457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.38 or 0.00603999 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00326784 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018299 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00055362 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Token Profile

Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,754,673 tokens. Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . The official website for Blue Whale EXchange is www.bluewhale.foundation

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

Blue Whale EXchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CPDAX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Whale EXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Whale EXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blue Whale EXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

