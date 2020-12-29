$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.62. CDK Global posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,578,000 after buying an additional 517,487 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 543.0% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 454,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,821,000 after buying an additional 384,011 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,398,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,940,000 after buying an additional 291,129 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,979,000 after buying an additional 258,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,900,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.36. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

