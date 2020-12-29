Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) Plans Jan 21 Dividend of $0.01

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) declared a jan 21 dividend on Friday, December 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) stock opened at C$4.03 on Tuesday. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.62 and a 52 week high of C$9.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69. The stock has a market cap of C$896.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$192.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ERF shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.91.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 20,000 shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$486,160.76.

About Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

