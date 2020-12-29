Evans & Partners Global Flagship Fund (EGF.AX) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:EGF)

Evans & Partners Global Flagship Fund (EGF.AX) (ASX:EGF) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Monday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.60.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Evans & Partners Global Flagship Fund (EGF.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans & Partners Global Flagship Fund (EGF.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.