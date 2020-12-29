Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Declares Dividend of $0.86

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.8606 per share on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZY opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. Endesa has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELEZY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Endesa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

