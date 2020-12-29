Aspen Group (APZ.AX) (ASX:APZ) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Aspen Group (APZ.AX) (ASX:APZ) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Aspen Group (APZ.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64.

Get Aspen Group (APZ.AX) alerts:

In related news, insider Clive Appleton purchased 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of A$401,200.00 ($286,571.43).

Formed in 2001, Aspen Group is an ASX listed property group strategically focused on providing Âvalue for moneyÂ accommodation. The accommodation sector is considered to have positive long term structural characteristics, with an enduring customer need and effective capital utilisation. Aspen has been a leading owner and manager of holiday and accommodation parks since 2004.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group (APZ.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group (APZ.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.