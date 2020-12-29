Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Pegasystems has a dividend payout ratio of -37.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Pegasystems to earn ($0.60) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -20.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $133.30 on Tuesday. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $140.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -140.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.83 and a 200-day moving average of $118.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $225.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $80,558.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,483.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $122,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,640 shares of company stock worth $2,309,802. 51.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

