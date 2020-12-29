Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
NYSE:IRR opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50.
About Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund
