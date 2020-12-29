Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives $35.12 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.12.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNQ. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $32.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

