HOLD (HOLD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.71 Million

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. HOLD has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $2,100.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HOLD has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00024581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00141147 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00193222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.33 or 0.00603282 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.00324113 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018548 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00055365 BTC.

HOLD’s genesis date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official website is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ

HOLD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

