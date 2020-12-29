Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.24

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.24 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17.
Innovative Industrial Properties has a payout ratio of 142.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $7.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.
Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $186.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.68. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $199.35.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Compass Point upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.75.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.