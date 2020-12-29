Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.24

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.24 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties has a payout ratio of 142.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $7.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $186.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.68. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $199.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Compass Point upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

