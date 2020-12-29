PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE PHX opened at C$2.45 on Tuesday. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.51 and a 12-month high of C$2.88. The company has a market cap of C$124.90 million and a P/E ratio of -12.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.51.

Get PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) alerts:

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$39.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ATB Capital upgraded PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.