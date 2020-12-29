STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

STORE Capital has raised its dividend by 21.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. STORE Capital has a payout ratio of 169.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect STORE Capital to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.0%.

NYSE:STOR opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.96. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

