Analysts Set Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Price Target at $7.20

Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

SIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.36. Sientra has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 130.33% and a negative net margin of 140.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 203,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,411,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sientra by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

