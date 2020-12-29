Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 100.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.3%.

NYSE BXMT opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $62,177.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,528 shares of company stock valued at $137,722. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

