Analysts Set Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target at $92.50

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays cut Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Woodward alerts:

In other news, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $163,696.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $2,142,250.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,238. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Woodward by 109.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 94.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 6,200.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward stock opened at $120.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.06.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $531.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.