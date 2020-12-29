MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives $157.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.18.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 416.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,429,000 after acquiring an additional 102,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 427.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 89,193 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,210,000 after purchasing an additional 108,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 10,375.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $151.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $158.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $589.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

