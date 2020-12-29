DATA (DTA) Reaches One Day Volume of $191,831.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. One DATA token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $191,831.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DATA has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00044116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.31 or 0.00290964 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00030190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $573.23 or 0.02129784 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

