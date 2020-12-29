Royal Bank of Canada Raises Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $51.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,117.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 2,129,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $31,946,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 191.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth $1,327,000. Institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

