Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KGSPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $74.28 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $99.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.58.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

