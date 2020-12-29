Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Americold Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 227.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.06. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Heistand acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.