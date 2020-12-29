Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) will announce ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Blue Apron’s earnings. Blue Apron posted earnings of ($1.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blue Apron will report full-year earnings of ($3.59) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Blue Apron.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.29. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%. The company had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter.

APRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.28.

APRN opened at $5.93 on Friday. Blue Apron has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -3.19.

In related news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $44,618.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at $444,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $39,830.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $95,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,260 shares of company stock valued at $124,272 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Blue Apron by 53.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Blue Apron by 40.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Blue Apron by 70.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Blue Apron by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 186,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

