Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) will announce ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Blue Apron’s earnings. Blue Apron posted earnings of ($1.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blue Apron will report full-year earnings of ($3.59) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Blue Apron.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.29. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%. The company had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter.

APRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.28.

APRN opened at $5.93 on Friday. Blue Apron has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -3.19.

In related news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $44,618.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at $444,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $39,830.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $95,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,260 shares of company stock valued at $124,272 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Blue Apron by 53.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Blue Apron by 40.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Blue Apron by 70.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Blue Apron by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 186,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Apron (APRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.